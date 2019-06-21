Global pultrusion market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2024

DALLAS, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction industries. The global pultrusion market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.



In this market, different types of pultrusion such as window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the demand for utility poles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest regions by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction, chemical, and consumer goods industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry, includes strategic collaboration of pultruded parts manufacturers with OEMs to serve unique needs and find new application areas. Strongwell, Exel Composites, Werner Ladder, Bedford, Creative Pultrusion, and polyone and others are among the major pultrusion manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global pultrusion market by application, end use industry, material, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global Pultrusion Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

