Global metal surface treatment chemicals market is expected to reach $5,211.3 million by 2024

DALLAS, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the metal surface treatment chemicals market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, and aerospace markets. The global metal surface treatment chemicals market is expected to reach an estimated $5,211.3 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.



Browse 53 market data tables and 108 figures spread through 210 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market" at https://www.lucintel.com/metal-surface-treatment-chemical-market.aspx

In this market, different types of metal surface treatment chemicals such as cleaners, conversion coatings, plating chemicals and other chemicals are used as chemical type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that conversion coatings will remain the largest chemical type and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties.

Download Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.lucintel.com/metal-surface-treatment-chemical-market.aspx#/

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of construction sector and rapid industrialization in developing countries.

Pre-Purchase Query @ https://www.lucintel.com/metal-surface-treatment-chemical-market.aspx#/

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal surface treatment chemicals industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coatings with zirconium-based conversion coatings, and multiplex surface treatment. PPG Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. And others are among the major metal surface treatment chemicals manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market by application, chemical type, product form, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or mail at helpdesk@lucintel.com .

Media contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.