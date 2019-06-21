Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on behalf of Diebold Nixdorf Investors. Our investigation concerns whether Diebold Nixdorf has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Diebold Nixdorf shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Diebold Nixdorf please go to https://bespc.com/DBD . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.