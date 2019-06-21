Cristobalite Market Size Worth Around US$ 45 Million by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on titled “Cristobalite Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

The global cristobalite market is estimated to grow at considerable CAGR over the forecast time frame and will reach the market value around USD 45 million by 2026.



The mineral has properties like 6.5 (moh) hardening; low density (2.35 g / cm3); significantly high whiteness (Y>94); high chemical resistance / inertness; and good expansion thermal coefficients: 54* 10-6K-1 (20 ° C to 300 ° C). Crystobalite is therefore preferred material option for many applications, including emulsion-related paints, coatings and renders fillers; PMMA engineered stones; dental printing composites; PE-paper and pp-papers antiblocking additives; silicone sealant compounds; road marking additives.

There is a growing worldwide demand for paints, coatings and renders. The demand for cristobalite as an additive and filler has increased considerably. The mineral is also used as an abrasive in the making of specialty glasses, fibers, ceramics, rubber. The versatility and the superior characteristics of cristobalite are the main drivers of the worldwide cristobalite industry. On the other side, cristobalite can be substituted by quartz or other polymorph because of its comparable chemical composition and comparatively comparable physical and chemical properties. This could influence cristobalite demand and curb its development.

While the fast development of the construction industry continues to accelerate the use of crystobalite considerably, manufacture activities in the glass & ceramic and paint & coating industries have also committed to development. Key market players use the profitable possibilities generated by the growing demand for stab-resisting outside paint, with an ever greater focus on increasing the esthetic attraction of homes and business complexes, particularly in Asia and Africa, because the exterior walls are constantly exposed to dust pollutants. Moreover, the increase in manufacturing capabilities and innovation is heavily affected by the increase in customer preference to white countertops and the use in painting and coating applications of cristobalite as a premium and superior additive.

The use of milled meal in paint and coating applications remains to replace the sand type of cristobalite, which makes manufacturers care about expenditures on other formats. Sales of cristobalite sand accounted for almost 85% of the market share in 2018. In view of the demand for residential construction dust and weather-resistant exterior paints in developing nations, the companies stay focused on enhancing cristobalite sand manufacturing.

Given the increasing demand for industrial use by natural sources of cristobalite, producers aim at synthesizing the mineral using a catalyst by converting Quartz into a rotary kilney at elevated temperatures. Sibelco's choice to start a fresh oven in Belgium, in order to overcome the demand gap, played an significant part in these variables. The new oven would produce cristobalites using the newest technology and boost its manufacturing ability by about 70,000 tonnes per year. Such strategic projects may have an impact on fresh market players.

Sensors elevated unmet consumer requirements in the cristobalite markets by forming quality management and research teams and encouraging innovations through ongoing technological developments, the main players spend considerably on their own technologies. In order to preserve the continuing supply of raw materials such as quartz, and increase the operational efficiency of products, producers also develop effective acquisition strategies.

Key Players & Strategies

The world market in cristobalitis has very good consolidation with more than 75 percent of its income share jointly representing the top three participants: Quarzwerke GmbH, SCR-Sibelco NV, and Hoben International Limited. SCR-Sibelco has the biggest productive plant in the globe and has a majority stake in the crystobalite industry. Strengthening capacity continues a core area for major market players in cristobalite, while tiny businesses are striving to provide clients with big volumes of products.

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

