Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by Frost Bank

June 20, 2019

For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the applications under section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Frost Bank, San Antonio, Texas, to establish ten branches in Texas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

