Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by Frost Bank
June 20, 2019
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by Frost Bank
For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the applications under section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Frost Bank, San Antonio, Texas, to establish ten branches in Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.