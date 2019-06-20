Hoyer: The Trump Administration's Title X Gag Rule Must Be Stopped

“The Trump Administration’s gag rule prohibiting health care providers from recommending the full range of health care options to women must be stopped. Today’s circuit court ruling will only strengthen the resolve of advocates for women’s access to health care and reproductive freedom as we redouble our efforts to block this rule. The Democratic-led House already passed a measure yesterday that would prevent the Trump Administration from using this rule to prevent women from accessing quality, affordable health care – particularly low-income and minority women who rely on Planned Parenthood and other community health facilities in underserved areas. I urge the Senate to do the same so we can protect access to health care for every woman in America.”