Altus Group to Hold an Investor Update Conference Call on June 26, 2019

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it plans to host a conference call and live webcast with investors and financial analysts at 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 to provide an update on its Altus Analytics business related to the Company’s cloud and subscription strategy.



The details for the call and webcast are as follows:

Investor Update Conference Call & Live Webcast Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-273-9672 (toll-free) or 416-340-2216 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com .

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



