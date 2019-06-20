There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,344 in the last 365 days.

T2 Capital Management Announces Another Investment in Nashville

New condominium project is fourth, Nashville-based commercial real estate investment

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Capital Management, a Chicago-based private equity real estate firm, announced today a new commercial real estate investment, its fourth in the Nashville, Tennessee area. 

The proposed residential project located at 31st Avenue North and Long Boulevard, will replace older residential buildings with a new modern look and feel, that better reflects the growing area. This exciting new addition to the community will offer a variety of well-appointed features and amenities for residents, bringing new life to the neighborhood. The three proposed multi-storied buildings, totaling ±180 units, will have residential options ranging from tasteful studios to generous three-bedroom units, catering to diverse housing needs. 

“Nashville has been a welcome home for T2 and we are excited about another opportunity to invest in such a dynamic city,” said T2 CEO and co-founder, Jeff Brown. “Our commitment to the region remains strong with more than $20 million dollars invested across multiple projects since 2015.”

To learn more or inquire about the project, please contact T2 at info@t2investments.com or 630.590.9511.

###

T2 is an opportunistic, privately-held real estate investment firm that is based in Chicago. Since its founding in 2011, T2 has deployed $600+ million across the entire capital stack and among virtually all property types. The Firm has created a niche in swiftly executing opportunistic investments of $1 – 15 million on properties that require a total capitalization of $2 – 50 million. Each investment is designed to serve as a customized capital solution that is tailored to meet a specific need and lead to a mutually desirable outcome among T2's counter-parties. To learn more about T2, please visit http://www.t2investments.com.

