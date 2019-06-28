Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Georgia Direct Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst to Ensure They Have The Best Plan To Ensure Top Compensation Results

We do not want one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Georgia or nationwide to feel like they have to re-invent the wheel when it comes to financial compensation or medical treatment options.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they believe this is a much better option that a 'free' book about mesothelioma and or playing Internet lawyer roulette-especially for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure in Georgia or nationwide.

The group is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst because he knows what he is talking about and because he knows what will be needed to ensure the best compensation results. https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We do not want one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Georgia or nationwide or their family members to feel like they have to re-invent the wheel when it comes to financial compensation or medical treatment options for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the compensation job done and we will work directly with the Veteran and their family to try to figure out treatment options.

"If you are a Navy Veteran in Georgia or nationwide and you have just learned you have mesothelioma please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we want to make certain people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation results and we want to ensure they receive the best possible medical treatment. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family can call us anytime." https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



For the best possible treatment options in Georgia the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia

http://www.augusta.edu/cancer

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.