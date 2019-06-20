HHS Secretary Statement on Ninth Circuit’s Rejection of Nationwide Block on New Family Planning Policy

On Thursday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s decision to stay a nationwide injunction against the implementation of an updated rule regarding Title X family planning program:

“We are pleased that the Ninth Circuit has recognized that there is no need to hold up the new family planning rules that enforce laws on the books and revert substantially to rules that the Supreme Court upheld decades ago. We are also pleased that the Ninth Circuit agreed that the three preliminary injunctions against the new rules, including two nationwide injunctions, were inappropriate. This decision is a major step toward the Trump Administration being able to ensure that all Title X projects comply with the Title X statute and do not support abortion as a method of family planning.”

For more information on HHS’s new Title X rule, see this Fact Sheet: Final Title X Rule Detailing Family Planning Grant Program.