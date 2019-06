Shareholder Alert: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of DBD Investors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that it is conducting an investigation on behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated investors concerning possible violations of the federal securities laws by Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”).



If you are a Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ) shareholder who suffered damages, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com , or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to learn more about the securities investigation .

On July 5, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. Diebold Nixdorf attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the share price of Diebold Nixdorf dropped $6.28, or almost 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

