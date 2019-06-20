Wild Rose Brewery, with Wild Life Distillery and High Wood Distillers to release ready to drink sparkling vodka cocktail

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just as the weather in Calgary begins to shift, patios are dusted off, and shorts and sandals are pulled from the back of your closet, Wild Rose Brewery, working with Wild Life Distillery and Highwood Distillers, swoops in with Drifter sparkling vodka.



Get ready for this effervescent, canned cocktail with a taste bud delighting combination of rose hip, grapefruit, orange, and lime.

“This was a joint labour of love between Wild Rose, and two other fantastic Alberta based companies,” says Brian Smith, Director, Brewing Operations for Wild Rose Brewery. “We worked closely with Wild Life Distillery, out of Canmore, to create the bitters that provide the incredible flavour, while High Wood Distillers, based in High River, provided their smooth, triple distilled vodka. We blended, carbonated, and canned it all into a crisp, clean, refreshing ready-made cocktail that we are excited to have ready for the kickoff of summer!”

Drifter Sparkling Vodka will be is at the Wild Rose Brewery taproom and liquor stores across Alberta in four packs of 473mL cans now.

Wild Rose is delighted to be offering something different to consumers, and to be venturing outside of beer and into a new beverage category.

Wild Rose Brewery is an award-winning, Albertan brewery that has been at the forefront of the province’s brewing industry since 1996. The brewery has an evolving arsenal of innovative yet approachable products and a well-established, bustling taproom in the Currie Barracks of Calgary. Wild Rose has become a household name in Alberta thanks to their meticulous quality control procedures, production of consistently well-received products and their fun work environment, deemed “Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers”.

For more information, please contact:

Candace Potter, Creative Lead

cpotter@wildrosebrewery.com

403-869-9094



