Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Florida to Aim High for Compensation and to Call Them for Instant Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KvO to Get the Job Done

"If a Navy Veteran in Florida with mesothelioma would call us at 800-714-0303 we will do everything possible to make certain they are talking directly with famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst." ” — Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Florida were probably not exposed to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine in Florida. It is much more likely the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine based in Virginia, Connecticut, California, Washington, or Hawaii. We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and our top priority for people like this is that they receive the very best possible financial compensation as we would like to discuss.

"If a Navy Veteran in Florida with mesothelioma or their family members would call us at 800-714-0303 we will do everything possible to make certain they are talking directly with famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst or his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste. Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms and they consistently get the best mesothelioma compensation for their US Navy Veteran clients-coast to coast." https://Florida.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Florida or any other state to do the three following things to maximize their financial compensation:

1. "Get organized. Please try to list the places on a ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard where you could have been exposed to asbestos. Try to be as specific as possible. This is vital information because it becomes the basis for your mesothelioma compensation claim."

2. "Do you recall the name of a shipmate who witnessed your exposure to asbestos? This is a super big deal."

3. "Before a Navy Veteran or their family hires a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive the best compensation. Attorney Erik Karst should be able to make this happen." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. https://Florida.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Florida the Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at the following hospital.

* The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida: http://moffitt.org



* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.www. karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.