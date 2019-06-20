Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sprint Corporation

BENSALEM, Pa., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 21, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sprint Corporation (“Sprint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S ) securities between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Sprint investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On April 15, 2019, Sprint responded to the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) review of the Company’s proposed merger with T-Mobile US Inc., stating that “Sprint is in a very difficult situation that is only getting worse.” Then, on April 17, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that Sprint “has touted adding new wireless connections for six straight quarters[, but] many of those gains were free lines or existing customers that switched services.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.37 per share, more than 6%, to close at $5.64 per share on April 17, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s reported number of net postpaid subscriber additions was incomplete; (2) this increase in postpaid subscribed additions was driven by “free lines” offered to existing customers; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Sprint during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 21, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

