Twin Sister Doctors Combine Specialty Practices to Grow Health Care Options in Houston

Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, (left) and LaShondria Simpson-Camp, MD

Texas Twins' New Business Venture Brings Fresh Approach to Wellness, Beauty, and Chronic Pain

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaShondria Simpson-Camp, MD, and her twin sister, Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, combined their uniquely different practices with their collective passion for the health and wellness of others, to create a Cosmetic and Medical Spa in downtown Houston called Tru Essence.Tru Essence is a unique luxury cosmetic and medical spa that customizes treatment plans to address both undesirable face and body changes that occur as a result of the aging process, and the use of alternative and safe medications to help those suffering from chronic pain.As children growing up in Texas City, Texas, the twin sisters both envisioned working together in the healthcare field in some capacity, but after graduating from college, their careers took different paths.The sisters earned their undergraduate degrees together at the University of North Texas, but upon graduating, Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, headed to Texas Southern University (TSU), and Dr. LaShondria Simpson-Camp, headed to the University of Illinois.Dr. Camp earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in 2007, and served as Executive Chief Resident during her final year of general surgery residency at the University of Maryland in 2012. She became a board certified general surgeon, a certified breast surgical oncologist, and the owner of Accuhealth; a worker’s compensation and personal injury rehabilitation clinic with three locations.Dr. Camp, while practicing as a certified breast surgical oncologist, saw the affects and changes to the body, along with the profound psychological impact on patients’ well being, caused by chemotherapy drugs and surgery. The experience was the catalyst for her vision to restoring overall health and beauty to women at the Tru Essence Cosmetic and Medical Spa.Her sister, Shalondria Simpson, earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy Degree from TSU, where she later returned to teach as a professor, while working as a pharmacist. Today, Shalondria is a doctor of pharmacy who specializes in compounding. She owns and operates two of her own pharmacies in Houston, Advance Pharmacy and TruCare Pharmacy, where she provides unique specialty services for patients like custom medication compounding, low-cost generics, delivery service, and a discharge medication concierge service.Together, the dynamic, entrepreneurial twins built their successful independent practices and their new business venture together on a shared passion to enhance, revive, and restore the overall wellness and qualities of men and women, in order to let their “Tru Essence” shine through, with renewed self-confidence.The Tru Essence Cosmetic and Medical Spa, located at 1725 Main Street, Suite 2, in downtown Houston, offers an extensive array of cosmetic, medical, hair restoration, and men’s spa services, along with a complete line of skin care products. For more information on Tru Essence services, location, and hours of operation please visit http://truessencespa.com For media inquiries please contact Sherrie Handrinos at SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com or call 734-341-6859.About Tru Essence Cosmetic and Medical SpaTru Essence is a luxury cosmetic and medical spa that addresses undesirable changes of the face and body that occur as a result of the aging process. The unique spa was launched in August, 2018, in Houston, Texas, by twin doctors Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, a doctor of pharmacy who specializes in compounding, and LaShondria Simpson-Camp, MD, a board certified general surgeon and a certified breast surgical oncologist.Tru Essence offers a vast array of cosmetic, medical, hair restoration, and men’s spa services, with treatment plans customized to individual needs to give the desired effect. Fully committed to enhancing the qualities that make you who you are, Tru Essence revives and restores overall wellness to men and women, while renewing self-confidence. For more information visit http://truessencespa.com



