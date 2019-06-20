Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 8, 2019 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.



At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Martin Schwartz 57,385,312 91.66 5,218,376 8.34 Alan Schwartz 57,289,511 91.51 5,315,177 8.49 Jeffrey Schwartz 53,512,882 85.48 9,091,806 14.52 Jeff Segel 57,291,471 91.51 5,313,217 8.49 Maurice Tousson 61,222,468 97.79 1,382,220 2.21 Dian Cohen 60,974,434 97.40 1,630,254 2.60 Alain Benedetti 61,543,350 98.30 1,061,338 1.70 Norman M. Steinberg 62,081,411 99.16 523,277 0.84

Subsequent to the meeting, Sharon Ranson and Brad Johnson were appointed to the Board of Directors of Dorel.



Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com .



At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

/EIN News/ --

CONTACTS:

MaisonBrison Communications

Rick Leckner

(514) 731-0000

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.