Cannabis as Medicine: FDA Advisor Steve Goldner to Speak at Canna Con Detroit

Founder and CEO of the Pure Green company will Discuss FDA Trials, Cannabis Clinical Data and Proven Method to Create and Market Medicinal Cannabis Products

DETROIT, MI, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan continues to ride the green wave, as business owners, scientists, manufacturers, media and more will be descending on Detroit June 21 - 22nd for CannaCon. Steve Goldner , former FDA advisor to the NIH, who invented the liquid form of Methadone decades ago, will be speaking on the method he used to develop and bring his new science-based, process patented medicinal products, Pure Green to the market.During his session, beginning at 2:40pm on Saturday, June 22, Goldner will describe this approach, which can be used by any grower or processor to not only create unique cannabis products, but also to bring them to the market faster and more cost effectively. He will describe the process they used in Michigan to demonstrate the ROI and break-even cost structure that can be used in any state. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Debra Kimless will show clinical proof that Pure Green PURE CBD tablets are safe and effective for pain relief.Pure Green is making an impact in the increasingly crowded cannabis product space. Most recently, the company presented its clinical trial data to the FDA on May 31. Initial data from the clinical trials show that Pure Green products, when paired with a microdosing technique, provide very rapid, clinically significant pain reduction – lasting more than 4 hours (and in some cases more than 12 hours).Pure Green’s scientific team is led by CEO / founder Steve Goldner. Goldner is a forensic toxicologist and former FDA advisor to the NIH, credited with developing liquid methadone as well as drug abuse screening tests. Dr. Deb Kimless , Chief Medical Officer for Pure Green, conducts clinical trials for Pure Green's process patented products. She is a board-certified anesthesiologist with subspecialty certification in pain medicine.Pure Green tablets are taken orally and do not require water or swallowing. The pharmaceutical grade tablets dissolve quickly in a persons mouth (5-15 seconds), with the active ingredients rapidly absorbed and diffused for direct access to the bloodstream.Once absorbed, the active ingredients bypass the liver’s first-pass metabolism effect, improving therapeutic outcomes and efficacy through improved bioavailability, while facilitating excellent patient compliance.Pure Green tablets are suitable for a wide range of patients, including geriatric and pediatric patients who experience difficulty swallowing.Goldner and Dr. Kimless will be speaking at CannaCon on Saturday, June 22 at 2:40pm.For more information, or to schedule an interview with Mr. Goldner or Dr. Kimless, please contact Samantha Flynn at Samantha@CampbellConsulting.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.