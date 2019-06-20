Students hopeful newly appointed Minister Romano will reverse misguided policies

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students across Ontario welcome the opportunity to work with the newly appointed Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano to re-evaluate recent changes to the post-secondary sector.



In this morning’s cabinet shuffle, the Ontario government replaced Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Merrilee Fullerton, who has overseen the portfolio since the government took power in June 2018, with MPP Ross Romano.

“Despite our best efforts, students and other stakeholders in the sector were consistently denied the opportunity to meet with the former Minister, Merrilee Fullerton,” said Felipe Nagata, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario. “We urge Minister Romano to take a second look at the direction of post-secondary education in this province and reflect on how recent changes are negatively impacting students.”

The Ford government has come under fierce public pressure for their handling of the post-secondary sector, including historic cuts to the Ontario Student Assistance Program and attacks on students’ organizations and unions.

“People in Ontario are not happy with the direction this government on post-secondary education,” said Nagata. “It’s time to go back to the drawing board and work collaboratively to find a new path forward that works for the people of Ontario.”

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the largest student organization in the province, representing over 350,000 students at colleges and universities across Ontario.





/EIN News/ -- For more information contact:

Ian McRae, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator: 416-925-3825 or 306-852-0128

Felipe Nagata, Chairperson: 416-925-3825



