Spirit Airlines Launches Two New California Cities with Service to Las Vegas, Partners with Airport to Debut First Self Bag Drop System

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines, the fastest growing airline in Las Vegas, continues its investment in the Entertainment Capital of the World with the addition of two new cities to the Spirit network: Burbank and Sacramento. On June 20, Spirit launched nonstop flights between McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF), each running three times daily. Spirit will now have 55 daily departures from Las Vegas to 29 different destinations.



In partnership with McCarran International Airport, Spirit Airlines also debuted the airport’s first automated self-service bag drop system. Located in the ticketing concourse of Terminal 1, it allows Guests to expedite their check-in experience by paying for and tagging their own bags on the airport’s kiosks. Travelers then proceed directly to newly installed automated bag belts to present their identification and drop their bags. Automated self-service bag drop systems, widely adopted in Europe, highlight the airport and airline’s shared vision of allowing more Guests to customize and control their travel experience.

“We are pleased to partner with Spirit Airlines as we pilot this new automated self-service bag drop system at McCarran International Airport,” said Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis. “As a 100 percent common-use airport, we have a long history of introducing new, customer-focused technologies geared toward enhancing the passenger experience. We look forward to this rollout with Spirit and to expanding this service to more areas of our operation in the near future.”

“Our growth and investment in Las Vegas has been an ongoing mission for Spirit Airlines,” said Mike Byrom, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Airport Services. “Our partnership with McCarran International Airport to install the first automated self-service bag drop system in Las Vegas is a clear message that we are thinking about every facet of our Guest experience with innovative and forward-thinking solutions to elevate our service.”

In addition to Sacramento and Burbank, Spirit will soon be adding Nashville to its network, which will include nonstop service to and from Las Vegas. As of July 2019, Spirit will have grown nearly 50 percent in Las Vegas compared to its capacity only two years earlier. The airline now employs more than 1,000 people in Las Vegas, and Spirit’s rapid expansion has created nearly 300 additional jobs in the last two years.

“We’re delighted by the growth of direct service to Las Vegas by our partners at Spirit Airlines,” said Chris Meyer, Vice President of Global Sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “In the past year, Spirit has added direct service from five new markets, conveniently and affordably connecting both business and leisure travelers to our destination. Whether you’re visiting for work or play, Vegas changes everything by taking every experience to a new level, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to continually reach more travelers across the country.”

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

