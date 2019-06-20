The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport-BWI Boasts a Sophisticated New Look

Refreshing New Guestrooms & Extra Amenities Designed to Wow Today's Travelers

BALTIMORE, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than just an airport hotel, The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport–BWI unveiled a new look and new amenities following a major hotel refresh. The upscale, full-service hotel includes 260 guestrooms as well as more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Located in close proximity to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Baltimore Convention Center, the hotel is a favorite for business and leisure travelers. The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport-BWI is owned by Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC.



The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport





The hotel’s newest additions include a refresh of all guest rooms which now feature stylish leather headboards, enhanced contemporary lighting including all-new makeup lighting surrounding the oversized bathroom mirrors, chic wall coverings, and fashionable artwork. For comfort, guests can relax in handsome chaise lounges and oversized club chairs as well as leather desk chairs. Guests may choose from guestrooms with king-size beds or double-bedded guestrooms that are now upgraded with two queen sized-beds, all featuring Westin’s signature Heavenly® Beds and bedding products. For productivity, there are multiple power and USB outlets, 55-inch HDTVs, and a new entertainment package with phone-to-Bluetooth connectivity framed in a leather platform. Additional amenities include new mini-refrigerators as well as an updated guestroom entry system with Mobile Key Certified RFID-enabled electronic doors. For enhanced convenience, the hotel has added two new vans for its complimentary airport transfers.

Each of The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport--BWI’s guestrooms features spa-like appointments of the Heavenly® Bath and the sumptuous Heavenly® Bed with its pillow-top mattress, fluffy pillows, and a chic white comforter. Because of the hotel’s proximity to the airport, all guestrooms feature special soundproof glass, assuring a quiet and relaxing stay. For guests desiring additional service, the hotel features the Executive Club Level where guests have access to the Executive Level Lounge, with complimentary breakfast and hors d'oeuvres Monday through Friday.

For meetings and events, The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport—BWI’s flexible meeting and event space includes the elegant 7,300 square-foot Crossland Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 700 people for a reception. The White Oak Room includes 2,800 square feet of indoor space with natural lighting as well as an outdoor terrace and firepit for a more intimate social setting. The Executive Boardroom features a high-definition flat-screen television for presentations and video-conferencing, automated light and privacy shade controls, and an IP telephone. Well-appointed pre-function space complements the meeting and event space offerings. Professional staff are available to assist with all meeting and event planning, including onsite catering.

For dining, guests may enjoy The Westin’s signature Luminous Restaurant & Lounge which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Room service is also available. Additional hotel amenities include a business center, the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cardiovascular machines, free weights, and a large glass-enclosed lap pool.

The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport—BWI is located at 1110 Old Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. It is a short driving distance from the Baltimore Convention Center, local corporations, and government offices, including the National Security Administration and Northrop Grumman, and is two miles from BWI Airport. The hotel has complimentary shuttle service to the airport, free guest parking, and long-term parking is available for a fee. The hotel is a non-smoking property. For more information and reservations visit www.westin.com/BWI or call 443.577.2300.

About Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC is a hotel-focused acquisition, development, and asset management firm with a diverse portfolio of invested assets. Its invested assets include luxury residential, multi-family and premium select and compact full-service branded hotels in urban, primary and secondary markets. For more information, visit https://frontier-development.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 118 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 17,200 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

