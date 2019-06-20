Tractor Supply Company’s Frankfort Distribution Center Awarded LEED® Silver Certification

Distribution Center Marks Third Major Tractor Supply Facility to Achieve LEED Silver Certification

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that the Company’s new distribution center in Frankfort, New York, has achieved LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. This marks the third LEED Silver certification awarded to a major Tractor Supply Company facility.



LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

“As part of our commitment to sustainability, Tractor Supply designed and built our largest and newest distribution center to meet the high standards of LEED Silver certification,” said Ben Parrish, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who oversees the Stewardship Program at Tractor Supply. “The Frankfort distribution center incorporates a number of energy efficient and environmentally friendly features that will help us achieve our previously announced goal of reducing carbon emissions from facilities by 25 percent by 2025. This project demonstrates the continuing success and viability of our Stewardship Program, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, and is dedicated to identifying ways to become more efficient, eliminate waste and reduce our impact on the environment.”

The 925,000 square-foot distribution center in Frankfort, New York, was substantially completed in late 2018. In March, Tractor Supply executives and local and state government officials held a grand opening event at the Frankfort distribution center located in the Frankfort 5S South Business Park. The facility currently services over 180 Tractor Supply stores, with the potential to service more than 200 stores in the Northeast region within its first year of operation. The facility has already created over 320 local jobs, with plans to create a total of more than 350 full-time jobs in the first five years.

Tractor Supply’s Frankfort, New York, distribution center is expected to reduce energy costs by approximately 25 percent compared with baseline code requirements, as well as reduce potable water usage by 35 percent indoors. Nearly 38 percent of the site development area has been restored using native or adapted vegetation with the site design expected to manage runoff from the 98th percentile of regional rainfall events through the use of green infrastructure.

Tractor Supply was able to build the new distribution center to the LEED Silver standard by incorporating a number of environmentally friendly features, including:

Energy efficient design and heating systems;

Water saving plumbing and irrigation systems;

Recycled and regionally sourced building materials; and

LED lighting.

H&M Company served as the design-build company for the facility, and the LEED consultant was greenStudio, a sustainability division of Hastings Architecture Associates.

Tractor Supply's first LEED Silver certification was awarded in November 2014 for the Company's Store Support Center in Brentwood, Tennessee, and the second was awarded in November 2015 for its Casa Grande, Arizona, distribution center.

For more information on Tractor Supply’s environmental sustainability efforts through its Stewardship Program, please visit IR.TractorSupply.com/Stewardship .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

