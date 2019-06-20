Media Advisory: Environment Ministers to meet in Halifax, Nova Scotia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) will meet in Halifax, Nova Scotia on June 27, 2019. An action plan on zero plastic waste will be one of the main items of discussion. Ministers will also discuss a range of other issues including natural infrastructure, climate change adaptation and disaster mitigation.



/EIN News/ -- CCME is made up of environment ministers from each of the provinces and territories and the Government of Canada. The current president of CCME, the Honourable Gordon Wilson, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Environment, will host the meeting, which will be held at the Halifax Convention Centre.

At the close of the meeting on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. ADT, CCME will issue a communiqué and hold a news conference in Room B1. Room B1 will be available as a working room for journalists after 2:00 p.m. ADT.

Members of the media, including journalists from outside of Nova Scotia, may join the news conference in person or via teleconference call. To register for the press conference, please contact Sylvie Hébert at COM2019@ccme.ca or 204-948-2126. Members of the media should be ready to provide credentials upon registration. Please confirm your participation by noon ADT, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The final communiqué will be posted on the CCME website (ccme.ca) as soon as it is available on June 27.

Michael Goeres

Executive Director

CCME Secretariat

(204) 948-2172 Lisa Jarrett

Media Relations Advisor

Nova Scotia Environment

(902) 478-9954

Further details on CCME are available at www.ccme.ca.

(Également offert en français)



