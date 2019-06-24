Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Connecticut To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Compensation You Deserve

Connecticut

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut wants the very best possible financial compensation we are urging them or their family members to call us at 800-714-0303." ” — Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Connecticut will never get properly compensated because they impulsively hired a law firm to assist with a financial compensation claim. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut hires a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation the group is urging a Navy Veteran or their family to call them at 800-714-0303 for a brief discussion about financial compensation and on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste.

Karst von Oiste is one of the premier mesothelioma law firms in the United States and the have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma compensation for decades. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center, "Connecticut is home of one of the world's largest submarine bases and we are certain most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Connecticut were probably exposed to asbestos on a navy submarine. A mesothelioma compensation claim involving a Navy Veteran exposed to asbestos on a submarine is a completely different deal that a Navy Veteran exposed to asbestos on a surface ship. For starters-almost everything on a US Navy Submarine is classified so unless your attorneys have experience with mesothelioma compensation claims involving a navy submarine the compensation claim will not be as good as it could have been.

"As we would like to discuss anytime if a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut wants the very best possible financial compensation we are urging them or their family members to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can briefly explain the compensation process and introduce them to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste. Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut receives the best possible compensation results." http://Connecticut.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



For the best possible treatment options in Connecticut the Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Yale Cancer Center New Haven, Connecticut http://www.yalecancercenter.org/

* Hartford Hospital Hartford, Connecticut: http://www.harthosp.org/Cancer/default.aspx

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website:https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.