Transportation Marketing & Sales Association Announces Hoppens, Derks as the 2019 Members of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announces the 2019 TMSA Members of the Year, in recognition of their leadership and support of TMSA. Each year, TMSA recognizes a regular member and an affiliate member who have made significant advances to the association’s mission. Both individuals were honored last week at the TMSA Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference near Jacksonville, Fla.David Hoppens was named Member of the Year given his long history in the association’s leadership and his recent contributions as chairperson of TMSA’s succession planning committee. Hoppens currently is vice president of sales and marketing at Momentum Transportation, a Landstar agent, and is a long-standing member of the board of directors and former president and chairperson of TMSA.Mark Derks was named Associate Member of the Year because of his significant leadership contribution on the board of directors and as chairperson of the TMSA finance committee. He also has participated on TMSA’s strategy task force. Formerly director of global marketing at C.H. Robinson for nearly 15 years, Derks currently is partner and chief marketing officer for Words At Work, a B2B marketing communications firm with expertise in transportation and logistics.“The success of TMSA relies heavily on the leadership, vision and support of its volunteer members who are marketing and sales executives in the industry,” said Brian Everett, TMSA’s chief executive officer during a special recognition banquet at TMSA’s conference last week. For additional information this award or TMSA in general, visit www.TMSAtoday.org or call 952-466-6270 ext. 201.# # #To download photo of David Hoppens and Mark Derks:Print-Quality File:Web-Friendly File:About the Transportation Marketing & Sales AssociationThe Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) enables marketing and sales professionals to learn about and advance the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. For more information, visit www.TMSAtoday.org



