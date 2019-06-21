Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Colorado To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Best Compensation Results

Erik Karst or his colleagues at Karst von Oiste will be much more informative than a 'free' generic book about mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Colorado to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them with direct access to attorney Erik Karst and or his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik and his law firm have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they get the best possible financial compensation for their clients.

If the Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate had an incredibly vital tip for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Colorado it would be: "We are urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Colorado or anywhere in the nation to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain-it is vital a Navy Veteran recalls how or where they were exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is very important. Additionally, if possible-please try to recall the name of a shipmate who may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos.

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado.

For the best possible treatment options in Colorado the Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital or VA centers:

* The University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim’s family:www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/

medicalschool/centers/cancercenter.com

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



