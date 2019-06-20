CentralSquare Launches ShareBlueSmiles: A Campaign to Spotlight Caring and Compassionate Interactions Between Law Enforcement and Citizens

ShareBlueSmiles aims to rebuild trust between law enforcement and communities across North America by highlighting unnoticed and underreported acts of kindness

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 98% of interactions between police and citizens have no use of force – in fact, every day across the country, law enforcement officers are helping kids, bringing meals to the elderly, rescuing pets, driving those who are stranded and performing innumerable acts of compassion. ShareBlueSmiles aims to communicate actual stories about law enforcement personnel going beyond the call of duty to care for their communities.



“There are thousands of good deeds and positive interactions between law enforcement and citizens happening on a daily basis that are unnoticed, underreported and simply forgotten. With ShareBlueSmiles, we are honored to highlight those heart-warming and impactful acts of kindness performed by law enforcement personnel in communities across North America,” said CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove. “It’s time these stories are heard, watched, tweeted and remembered. It’s time to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”



Beginning July 2019, ShareBlueSmiles will take the most impactful of these stories and promote them across various media. CentralSquare is encouraging communities across North America to share positive stories highlighting local law enforcement at sharebluesmiles.com.



About ShareBlueSmiles/CentralSquare ShareBlueSmiles, inspired by CentralSquare and law enforcement partners nationwide, is a movement that spotlights positive, compassionate stories involving law enforcement and citizens across North America. CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. CentralSquare’s technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, dispatch, records, mobile and jail. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, HR/payroll, utilities, citizen engagement, community development, property tax, municipal services and asset management. For more information, visit CentralSquare.com.

