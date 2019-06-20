Old Line Bank Awards Scholarships to Four Local High School Seniors

Annual Awards Continue Nearly 25 Year Tradition of Supporting the Leaders of Tomorrow

BOWIE, Md., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Line Bank, the leading community bank in Maryland celebrating 30 years in business, has awarded scholarships to four local high school seniors. Damascus High School seniors Faith Busche and James Petrolle were named recipients of the Larry L. Moxley Memorial Scholarship; and Damascus High School senior Jenna Marella and Oakdale High School senior Aiden Peduzzi were named recipients of the Old Line Bank Business Scholarship.



/EIN News/ -- Winners were selected based on a combination of factors, including GPA, extracurricular activities, community involvement, service work, recommendations, and their responses to the application questions. All four recipients will attend college in the fall and plan to study business and finance. The scholarships range from $1,000 - $5,000.

“Not only are these young people excellent students, they are stewards of their community as well,” said James W. Cornelsen, CEO, Old Line Bank. “Old Line Bank is so proud to be able to celebrate and recognize their achievements and support them in this next stage of life in their college careers.”

Busche and Petrolle are both active members of the community. In addition to serving as SGA president and captain of the varsity lacrosse team, Busche was also named to the National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society and National Science Honor Society. Petrolle has been an honors student throughout his high school career and is a member of the National Honor Society and High School Distinguished Scholars. He is also a captain and four-year starting player of the varsity lacrosse team and has earned numerous awards recognizing his dedication and skill at the sport.

Marella is a member of the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society. She is passionate about the Best Buddies program and currently serves as its president at Damascus High School. Peduzzi has overcome personal obstacles to achieve her goals. After suffering an injury that ended her basketball season, she refocused her ambitions and love of the sport through charity work, starting a basketball tournament to support the Frederick YMCA.

Established in 1996 and 1999 respectively, the Old Line Bank Business Scholarship and Larry L. Moxley Memorial Scholarship, are awarded to deserving high school seniors who are majoring in business and planning on obtaining a two- or four-year degree. In total, Old Line Bank’s scholarships have contributed more than $130k towards the education of 45 students over the past 20-plus years.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK) is the parent company of Old Line Bank ( www.oldlinebank.com ), a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Md., approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. Old Line Bank has more than 35 branches located in its primary market area of suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

