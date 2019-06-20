Computerworld Names Worthington Industries to 100 Best Places to Work in IT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, IDG’s Computerworld has named Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) a Best Place to Work in IT. The publication annually recognizes the top 100 organizations that challenge their Information Technology (IT) staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Worthington ranked No. 2 among 49 companies in the large organization category.



/EIN News/ -- “To be recognized three years in a row speaks volumes to the passion our team has for the important work we do,” said Chief Information Officer Matt Schlabig. “Worthington recognizes the critical role IT plays in driving our Company’s success, which has created a dynamic environment and rewarding opportunities for our team.”

Worthington’s IT department is a key enabler in the Company’s overall growth strategy. As the Company remains active in mergers and acquisitions, IT is at the forefront, integrating new businesses around the globe. The team maintains and enhances systems used to run daily manufacturing and support operations from ERP to Business Intelligence. IT also partners with the Company’s business functions, using the latest technologies, from office automation to shop floor optimization, to solve business challenges. Last year alone, the IT team helped Worthington achieve tremendous growth in mobile applications and analytics.

“The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork.”

About Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2018 fiscal year net sales of $3.6 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for propane, refrigerant and industrial gasses and cryogenic applications, water well tanks for commercial and residential uses, CNG and LNG storage, transportation and alternative fuel tanks, oil & gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 12,000 people and operates 79 facilities in 11 countries.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems — and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("the Act"). Statements by the company which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

