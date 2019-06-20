WIMI Hologram AR, SenseTime Lead the AI Visual Smart City Construction

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The development trend of intelligent cities is not only a simple buzzword. After experiencing a wave of enthusiasm in 2018, intelligent cities will have a series of intelligent developments full of hope and continue to grow in 2019.In accordance with the IoT analysis, the intelligent city project is the largest IoT segment market, driven by hundreds of intelligent city initiatives by global suppliers and government. IDC predicts that by 2020, more than 30% of intelligent city projects will be tested in small cities with less than 200,000 residents.According to iScoop, public services, transportation, security, sustainable development, infrastructure and integrated intelligence functions are the main areas for the use case and application growth of intelligent cities. Arm, a chip designer, said in a report: "it is expected that the cost of the driving force of intelligent cities will be reduced to better citizen participation and more sources of revenue (such as red light violation detection, Wi-Fi hot spots, 5G service, intelligent tower, crime detection / analysis) mature, information broadcasting) with advanced technologies such as computer vision and machine learning.According to the research by the McKinsey Global Institute, North America, Asia Pacific and European countries are leading the development of intelligent cities. In the past year, there have been many test pilots and infrastructure developments in these areas. In fact, London was listed as the world's top intelligent city government in 2018 / 2019 by the Eden Strategy Studies Institute.IDC also predicts that the investment in the use case of intelligent city will reach $ 158 billion by 2022, which is the year with the fastest overall growth in the Americas. Overall, market researchers predict that the rise of mature intelligent city development will shift from conceptual validation and pilot projects to project development in order to improve communities. Thus, it is expected that by the end of 2019, 40% of local and regional governments could convert the infrastructure such as roads, street lights and traffic signals into assets by using the Internet of Things.With the increase in the demand for the intelligent integrated management of cities, the demand for urban-level video analysis will continue to expand in the future. At present, SenseTime has deployed a large number of benchmark projects with more than 1,000 routers all over the country, and cooperated with the partners to accelerate the AI empowerment and upgrade of small scenes. From fighting against crime and maintaining social security, to guiding the construction and upgrading the urban management, SenseTime continues to set a new benchmark for the future intelligent city relying its AI core analysis capabilities.As the world's leading artificial intelligence platform company, SenseTime is the national new generation of AI "intelligent vision" open and innovation platform (the AI platform in other four countries are Baidu, Aliyun, Tencent and IFLYTEK) designated by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. At the same time, SenseTime is also the "world's most valuable AI innovation company" with total financial amount of more than US $ 1.6 billion and valuation exceeding US $4.5 billion.With the mission of "insisting on originality and allowing AI to lead human progress", SenseTime has established a world-class, self-developed deep learning platform and supercomputing center, and has developed a series of AI technologies, including face recognition, image recognition, text recognition, medical image recognition, video analysis, unmanned driving and remote sensing, etc. As a result, SenseTime has become the largest AI algorithm provider in China.SenseTime's market share ranks first in many vertical fields, covering smart cities, smart phones, interactive entertainment and advertising, automotive, finance, retail, education, real estate and many other industries. At present, SenseTime has established cooperation with more than 700 world-renowned companies and institutions at home and abroad, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Honda, Alibaba, Suning, China Mobile, Unionpay, Wanda, Huawei, MIUI, OPPO, Vivo, microblog, IFLYTEK and so on.As the foundation of smart city construction, the high-definition monitoring and networking has been widely used. However, in terms of using massive high-definition video to obtain value clues to improve the decision-making efficiency of urban management, it not only requires ultra-large-scale data processing, query and analysis in the cloud, but it also imposes extremely high requirements on computing systems, and also requires a more powerful AI algorithm engine. The application and implementation of WIMI Hologram AR's holographic cloud platform has penetrated into every aspect of the smart city.WIMI Hologram AR focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. It is one of the integrated holographic industry entities with the largest scale, the most complete industry chain and the best performance in China. It aims to becoming a holographic cloud platform with the most potential and most international influence.WIMI Hologram AR covers many links of holographic AR technology, including the holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK payment, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition development, and holographic AI face changing development. With the one-stop service capabilities, it has grown into one of the largest providers of integrated holographic cloud technology solution providers in China.WIMI Hologram AR has made major breakthroughs and leap-frog development in holographic application fields such as advertising, entertainment, education, and 5G communications. It aims at the in-depth research and development and market application of all links in the holographic 3D computer, including the vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation and application. It is also committed to constructing a scalable and open service platform, building a bridge between holographic technology application and holographic computer vision presentation, achieving the presentation of the application of holographic computer vision in different scenes, and promoting the leap-frog development of the industry. With the change of bandwidth conditions of 5G holographic communication network, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion, and high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic presentation will gradually spread to the direction of holographic social intercourse, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic home applications. WIMI Hologram AI plans to support the holographic cloud platform service and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple technological innovation systems based on the core technology of holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology.At present, there have been 11 enterprises in the field of computer vision and image in the AI industry in China. The famous manufacturers in this field include SenseTime and MEGVII, WIMI Hologram AR and so forth. Their main development direction also includes face recognition, finance, smart cities, robots and autonomous driving and other fields.All enterprises actively layout intelligent computing visual ecosystems improved with AI, AR holography, intelligent 3D, visual information fuzzy computing as the core technology. In addition, they are actively building the intelligent 3D experience covering the vertical applications such as medical care, education, experience malls and design, making people to feel like being in a smart city for their future life.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.