The Era of Unmanned Driving

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the development of artificial intelligence technology, the driverless automobile industry has gradually accelerated. Nearly 20 companies around the world, including Google, Volvo, Ford, BMW, Baidu and Intel, have announced that they will achieve and popularize unmanned driving by 2020.A driverless car is a smart car that senses the road environment through an in-vehicle sensor system automatically plans the road route and controls the vehicle to reach a predetermined destination. It integrates many technologies such as automatic control, architecture, artificial intelligence and visual computing. It is the product of highly developed computer science, pattern recognition and intelligent control technology.Compared with the per capital possession of cars in the United States, the Chinese auto market still has huge room for development. According to the National Information Center, the car ownership in China will reach 250 million by 2020, and it can be said that the era of each family owning a car is coming. According to the prediction of HIS Market, the 54% new cars in China, 87% in the United States, 89% in Canada, 91% in Germany and 92% in the UK will be networked by 2022. More than half of the vehicles all over the world will be connected to the Internet.In today's artificial intelligence field, unmanned driving is a focus of attention. All countries regard unmanned driving as the commanding height of future AI technology, and pay attention to it from the height of national strategy. Foreign giants such as Google, and domestic giants such as Huawei and BAT have all regard being first to achieve "car manufacturing" as the important development direction of the company. However, traditional car manufactures are also actively seeking to cooperate with top companies in the field of artificial intelligence to achieve a breakthrough in unmanned vehicle technology as soon as possible. At present, WIMI Hologram AR, SenseTime and other visual companies in China, which has significant application in the field of face recognition and AR holographic field, have made great efforts in the field of unmanned driving and want to create the industry chain of the AI unmanned driving industry.In China, the average netizen has seen more reports related to SenseTime in the recent two years. they found that every time the company appeared at an exhibition or forum, they always liked to talk about their patents, top-level papers and other things far from commercial projects. So many people even have to question, on the basis of what SenseTime earn profits?However, industry insiders in the field of artificial intelligence clearly know that the face recognition of SenseTime has been widely used in security and financial fields. In addition to these professional applications, commercial applications such as the live broadcast platform for ordinary Internet users have also adopted a large number of AR technologies developed by SenseTime to increase the fun in the process of live broadcast. In the course of developing the face recognition, AR application technology, SenseTime has accumulated a lot of achievements in the field of deep learning. These results are also the capital of SenseTime to enter the field of unmanned driving.The development of unmanned driving needs to be supported by highly developed industry chain, and involves all aspects from upstream equipment supplies, midstream unmanned solutions and brand, to downstream channel vendors and users. The main battleground currently competing is the unmanned driving solution. In the recent hot AI chip field, in addition to the traditional Top Two Company, NVIDIA and Intel, domestic players including Horizon, Cambricon, Eyemore and so forth have crowded into them.It is not difficult to see that, unlike the traditional era of the automotive industry, the vehicle factory is only an integral part of the entire unmanned chain, and its importance has gradually weakened. This is also the reason that traditional car giants are worried. After all, no one wants to end up acting as a subcontract manufacturer. Ford has proposed to start operating its own self-driving tax business on a large scale in 2021, and actively cut into the usage scenario of the user.As a supreme AI holographic vision leading enterprise in China, WIMI Hologram AR's strong and powerful industry-leading technical strength is breathtaking. WIMI Hologram AR's holographic computer vision AI synthesis: image information acquisition fineness is about 10 times higher than the industry level, computer holographic visual AI synthesis processing capacity is about 80% better than the industry average level.WIMI Hologram AR computer visual presentation: setting multiple parameter dimensions to accurately control imaging, and the simulation degree is high, far exceeding the industry average level. WIMI Hologram AR's holographic cloud software development: integrating multiple commercial and holographic technology functional modules to provide customers with a one-stop solution. It is reported that WIMI Hologram AR has a full range of independent research and development and independent innovation capabilities, including multiple obstacles identification capabilities based on artificial intelligence technology; fully self-developed city-level high-definition maps and unmanned vehicle high-precision positioning capabilities; the storage, transmission and processing capabilities of city-level maps and large traffic data; unique multi-sensor fusion solution; self-built large-scale simulation system; innovation and integration capability of in-vehicle hardware and software; emergency safety systems (for example, the vehicles can stop safely when the radar encounters power failure) and so on.If the car can automatically plan the route, control the speed and avoid traffic jams, will there be a career of driver in the future? Driverless cars are neither fatigued nor angry, nor drunk and distracted, and they have the unparalleled advantages of human beings; each vehicle is both a means of transportation and a mobile information terminal. It is automatically connected to the Internet of Things, and can be shared at any time. It will automatically to the charging station, and the road does not need traffic light, which can maximize the efficiency of road use.. these are the industry's imagination of the era of unmanned driving.Unmanned driving is a cross-border technology that integrates many industries such as artificial intelligence, automobile manufacturing and travel. A driverless car is actually equivalent to a traditional car plus a robot that can drive, the most important of which is artificial intelligence.Driverless cars will free human hands and make travel safer, more economical and more efficient. At present, major powers all over the world have already participated in the competition of unmanned driving. Among them, China, the United States, Germany and Japan are in leading position. In particular, China and the United States have a better accumulation and leading advantage in artificial intelligence, they have the best chance to do a good job in the industry integration earlier.In order to meet the wide application of driverless technology, countries all over the world are working hard to revise traffic regulations while opening domestication areas for testing of driverless technology. For example, the United States has opened up a demonstration area in Ann Arbor to simulate the real road conditions. This demonstration area covers an area of 73 square kilometers. There are complex road forms such as highways, urban tracks and rural roads, and more than 9,000 vehicles are involved. Germany opened the ITS expressway corridor, extending from Rotterdam, the Netherlands to Vienna, Austria. The UK has tested driverless cars in three pilot cities.China's driverless car industry is also starting. On April 6, 2017, the "Medium and Long-term Development Plan for the Automotive Industry" jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology pointed out that cars are transforming from vehicles into large mobile intelligent terminals, energy storage units and digital spaces. It is proposed in the "Plan" that by 2025, the key areas will be fully intelligent, and the proportion of the automotive aftermarket and service industry in the value chain will reach more than 55%, and the intelligent networked cars will enter the world's advanced ranks. On December 18, 2017, Beijing government issued a road test guidance document for driverless vehicles, which specifies that independent legal entities registered in China may apply for temporary driving because of scientific research and stereotyped tests related to unmanned driving. This is the first time that China has put forward a guiding policy for driverless road testing.Driving a driverless car will have a law to abide by. Industry insiders have stated that the event is of great significance.History is always repeating. The development of expressways has promoted the booming of the automotive industry. The evolution of the Internet has supported the prosperity of the information technology industry, and the underlying influence of infrastructure on related industries has never changed. Undoubtedly, the new infrastructure represented by the Internet of Things, cloud computing and 5G network will also have a profound impact on the pattern and outcome of competition. The driverless track is not for the competition of individual companies, but for the clustered competition of new industry chains, industrial environments and infrastructure systems. It is possible that driverless vehicles will also maintain the traditional shape of the car, but its connotation has undergone qualitative change. In the new context paradigm, heroes should not be judged by their hacking but only the future position in the track.



