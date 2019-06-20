President appoints minister of state for social area

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 20 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço has appointed Carolina Cerqueira Minister of State for Social Area, according to a note from the President?s Civil Affairs Office, reached Angop Thursday.,

This position was created by Cabinet Council on May 29 this year.

Prior to her appointment, Carolina Cerqueira was sacked as Culture minister, a position she held since May 5, 2016.

Carolina Cerqueira is replaced in the position of minister of Culture by Maria da Piedade de Jesus, also appointed under Presidential Dispatch.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus was Secretary of State for Culture.

