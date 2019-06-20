Hilton Charlotte University Place Appoints New Business Transient Sales Manager Heather Payne

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Charlotte University Place, a beautiful lakeside hotel ideal for any type of traveler, is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather Payne to Business Transient Sales Manager at the property. Heather has immense knowledge of the hospitality industry and is passionate about building lasting relationships with current and new clients alike.



Boasting spacious accommodations and an impressive list of services, Hilton Charlotte University Place is one of the top-rated hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is confident Heather will elevate the already celebrated hotel and commit to Hilton’s innovative approach towards products, amenities and services. “We are delighted to appoint Heather to her new position as Business Transient Sales Manager,” said Vineet Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer at GF Management. “We are confident she will be both committed to our standard of excellence and successful in bringing new, innovative ideas to our hotel.”

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Heather worked in various roles in the sales field. She found her passion for the hospitality industry at GF in 2017 where she started as a Catering Manager for Holiday Inn Charlotte University. Heather was then promoted to Catering Manager at Hilton Charlotte University Place before receiving her most recent promotion to Business Transient Sales Manager. Heather learned the ins and outs of the hotel industry through dedication and hard work.

“I’m so happy that I am able to work with such a great group of people who constantly support one another and do an amazing job of representing the Hilton Brand,” said Heather. “I’m honored to work for a great company who continues to challenge me while always rewarding my hard work.”

GF Hotels & Resorts is thrilled that Heather Payne continues to grow within this dynamic and hardworking team. For more information please visit http://www.charlotteuniversity.hilton.com/ or call (704) 547-7444.

ABOUT HILTON CHARLOTTE UNIVERSITY PLACE

Hilton Charlotte University Place is a lakeside hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers. Located only 15 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this Charlotte hotel is near UNC Charlotte and next to the Shoppes at University Place, which offers multiple dining and shopping venues in a tranquil lake setting. The Charlotte Motor Speedway, where you can enjoy a variety of racing attractions, is only 5.8 miles from this hotel. Guests can enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center or swim in the seasonal outdoor swimming pool. Other amenities at this Charlotte, NC hotel include casual dining at Lakefront Restaurant, 20,000 sq. ft. of event space for groups of up to 800, and complimentary local shuttle transportation within a 5-mile radius Monday through Friday. Business minded guests can stay connected to the office, family and friends using complimentary standard WiFi access.

ABOUT GF MANAGEMENT

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities and golf courses in 22 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Vineet Nayyar Tel: (704) 547-7444 Email: NayyarV@gfhotels.com



