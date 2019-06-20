SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AAC Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AAC

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AAC Holdings, Inc. (“AAC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Middle District of Tennessee, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AAC securities between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased AAC securities during the class period, you have until July 15, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

AAC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. The Company provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AAC’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures was inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (ii) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (iii) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring AAC to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 16, 2019, AAC issued a press release, appended as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, announcing AAC’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and providing guidance for 2019 (the “April 2019 Press Release”). The April 2019 Press Release disclosed that the Company’s annual reports for fiscal years 2017 and 2016, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018, could no longer be relied upon, and stated that these financial statements would be restated to reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue.

On this news, AAC’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 18.69%, to close at $1.74 per share on April 16, 2019.

