WORLDZ OPENS SUBMISSIONS FOR ITS INAUGURAL CREATORS OF TOMORROW INITIATIVE, TAPS TOP EXECUTIVES FROM MASTERCARD, WYNN RESORTS, VICE AND IHEARTMEDIA TO HELP SELECT HONOREES

Initiative Furthers WORLDZ Mission to Connect Visionaries Across Culture-Shaping Industries to Create the World of Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORLDZ announced today that submissions are now open for its inaugural WORLDZ Creators of Tomorrow initiative with Fast Company and Inc. The prestigious honor will recognize 20 of today’s rising stars who are pushing forward unique ideas, products and platforms across various industries challenging the status quo and helping to create a better world for tomorrow.

Beginning today through July 21st, individuals across all industries can submit for a chance to be selected as one of 20 honorees by a panel of judges, including Wynn Resorts’ Chief Marketing Officer Scott Moore, Chobani’s Chief Creative Officer Leland Maschmeyer, Mastercard’s CMO Raja Rajamannar, 7x World Surfing Champion Stephanie Gilmore, Vice’s Chief Brand Officer Spencer Baim, iHeartRadio’s President of Strategic Partnerships Michele Lavin, Producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold and more.

"Creators of Tomorrow will honor the rising stars and unsung heroes who doing the hard and courageous work of breaking boundaries across all industries to create the NBDB - what’s ‘Never Been Done Before,’" said Roman Tsunder, co-founder and CEO of WORLDZ and PTTOW!

Honorees will have the opportunity to attend the WORLDZ Summit - a carefully programmed two-day event with eclectic, immersive, intimate experiences that are created and led by influential business leaders and cultural icons - with a Voyager VIP pass on September 10th and 11th in Long Beach, California. Individuals will also receive one-on-one mentorship from WORLDZ Titans and Masters throughout the year to springboard their growth.

“The WORLDZ 'Creators of Tomorrow' platform helps to share the stories of those who are not only dreaming what our future could look like but are helping to create it,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Mastercard and Creators of Tomorrow judge. “I am thrilled to lend my energy to a program like this as I champion the voices of those who share the belief that better is possible, more is possible."

More than 300 senior leaders from culture-shaping industries will be in attendance for this year’s WORLDZ, including the Creators of Tomorrow judges. "A" list, influential culture-shaping brands that attend include T-Mobile, Viacom, Bustle, Nike, Hulu, YouTube, Samsung, NASA and more.

Confirmed speakers for WORLDZ 2019 already announced include Shaquille O'Neal, NBA MVP & All-Star; Jonah Peretti, CEO, BuzzFeed; Stephane De La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estee Lauder Companies; Linda Boff, CMO & VP of Learning & Culture, GE; Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Marvel; Todd Hymel, CEO, Volcom; Donna Speciale, President, Turner; Nick Drake, EVP, Marketing & Experience, T-Mobile; and more.

The WORLDZ Creators of Tomorrow was founded by Roman Tsunder and Jim Sullos, co-founders of WORLDZ + PTTOW! and is presented in association with Fast Company and Inc.

Get more information

Submit to Creators of Tomorrow



WORLDZ Press Office - Metro Public Relations worldz@metropublicrelations.com 310.601.3211



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.