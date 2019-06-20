SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated - DBD

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Diebold and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 5, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than indicated in its prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a delay in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.

Following this news, Diebold Nixdorf’s stock price fell $6.28 per share, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

