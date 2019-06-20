CATHOLIC TEACHERS WELCOME NEW MINISTER OF EDUCATION

/EIN News/ --

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) welcomes the Honourable Stephen Lecce to the role of Minister of Education.



Caring for Ontario’s young people and preparing them for the future is an incredible responsibility that requires the support and participation of the entire education community. We hope Minister Lecce will be open to listening to the perspectives of teachers, students, and other education experts to learn how our schools work and ensure the government is making the proper investments in Ontario’s long-term health and prosperity.



We also look forward to engaging in a respectful, productive collective bargaining process, with the shared goal of reaching a fair collective agreement that promotes positive working and learning conditions for all teachers and students.



- 30 -



OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.



Michelle Despault, Director of Communications Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.