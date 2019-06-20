Village of Western Springs Awards Lakeshore Recycling Systems Exclusive Five-Year Residential Waste, Recycling Contract

Western Springs is the fourth municipality to select Lakeshore as its residential hauler in 2019; the contract is effective January 2020, serving 4,500 households

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste and recycling provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive five-year residential waste and recycling contract serving 4,500 households in the Village of Western Springs.



The Village of Western Springs is LRS' fourth municipal partnership in 2019





/EIN News/ -- Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the contract award is Lakeshore’s fourth municipal win in 2019, following the Village of La Grange Park, the Village of Worth and the Village of Elmwood Park.

Last year, Western Springs residents participated in a survey and conveyed their waste and recycling preferences to the Village.

“Based on the survey findings, residents will now be able to choose the size of their waste and recycling carts, and whether they would like curbside or back door pick-up,” said Western Springs Village President Alice Gallagher. “The transition will be a positive one for our residents and addresses much of the feedback we received.”

The fee for the containers and type of service will now be billed in monthly rates for Village residents, instead of requiring them to pay for stickers.

“We welcome the residents of Western Springs to our growing LRS family of residential, commercial and municipal customers, and look forward to providing safe, exceptional service at a competitive price,” said LRS Managing Partner Joshua Connell.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. For over 20 years, LRS has specialized in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Delivering services through 13 regional hubs, LRS owns and operates 15 Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 920 dedicated full-time employees.

LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.5 million tons-per-year, LRS diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider, and is focused on delivering safe, innovative, sustainability-focused services through a scalable business model. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

