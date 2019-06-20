72 dogs make 2,000-kilometre journey from Northern communities to find new homes

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After making a 36-hour trip spanning 2,000 kilometres, 72 dogs and puppies from Northern Manitoba and Northern Ontario arrived at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres across the province this morning. Among the group of dogs coming south are two injured dogs who need specialized medical treatment.



Dogs prepare to board the "bark bus" after a rest stop.



Two puppies among the 72 dogs being transported from Northern Ontario and Manitoba to Ontario SPCA animal centres to be re-homed. Photo by Kristin Sowerby.



Members of the transport team cuddle puppies during a rest stop on the long journey south. Photo by Kristin Sowerby.



A dog looks out from a crate during a rest stop on the long journey south to find a new home. Photo by Kristin Sowerby.





/EIN News/ -- After receiving any necessary care and undergoing spay/neuter procedures, these dogs will be placed up for adoption at animal centres in Sudbury, Midland, Barrie, Orillia, Muskoka, Orangeville and Stouffville.

The rehoming mission is part of the Ontario SPCA’s Support the North campaign, which is aimed at bringing awareness, attention and action to the lack of animal wellness resources in Northern communities. In many areas, a lack of animal wellness resources, such as spay/neuter services has created an overpopulation of animals in need of homes.

Moving this many dogs across the province is no small feat. It took five additional organizations and groups to make it possible. The dogs are on their way to a new life thanks to Manitoba partners Earthdog Terrier Rescue, K9 Advocates Manitoba and animal welfare advocate Diane Heron, as well as Ontario partners Northern Reach Rescue Network in Thunder Bay, It’s a Dog’s Life Fostering Network in Kenora, and Whitefish-based Northern Legacy Horse Farm, which transported the dogs aboard its “bark bus” trailer. Volunteers at rest stops cared for the dogs and kept them comfortable during the long trip.

“Many Northern communities face challenges when it comes to accessing basic animal wellness services and resources, and they are struggling with pet overpopulation,” says Judi Cannon, Director, Partnerships & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Through our partners in the Animal North Network, we’re working in collaboration with Northern communities to save pets’ lives.”

In 2018, the Ontario SPCA and its animal wellness partners transported over 550 animals from the North to be adopted.

To learn more about Support the North, visit northernanimals.ca

For more information on adopting an animal from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, visit ontariospca.ca

MEDIA CONTACT

Media Relations

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

905-898-7122 ex 375

media@ospca.on.ca

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity, established in 1873. The Society and its network of animal welfare communities facilitate and provide for province-wide leadership on matters relating to the prevention of cruelty to animals and the promotion of animal well-being. Offering a variety of mission-based programs, including community-based sheltering, animal wellness services, provincial animal transfers, shelter health & wellness, high-volume spay/neuter services, animal rescue, animal advocacy, Indigenous partnership programs and humane education, the Ontario SPCA is Ontario’s animal welfare charity.

