Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division, All Covered, Named as a Finalist for Fortress Cyber Security Awards

The Business Intelligence Group List Honors Global Innovators and Products

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has been named to The Business Intelligence Group’s 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Awards list.



The business award program identifies the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

"IT vulnerabilities are a harsh reality that every business owner faces. No matter which industry you're in, cybersecurity should be a part of your strategic business plan," said Mark Murphy, Practice Director for Securities, All Covered. “We are honored to be recognized among the top companies working to identify and address business’ IT vulnerabilities.”

“The security of our online identities and data is rapidly becoming as important as our physical security,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to recognize all of our winners who are working to prepare, defend and respond to this growing threat. Congratulations to everyone.”

All Covered promotes creativity and innovation when providing solutions that support business goals, tailoring security services to each individual organization. Programs developed by All Covered include services such as security monitoring health checks, vulnerability management, active defense, penetration testing, compliance assessment and security awareness training.

To learn more about All Covered’s portfolio of holistic IT Security Services, visit www.allcovered.com/services/it-security-services.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.com/ ) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.countonkonicaminolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.