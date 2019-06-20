Rooshine Signs LOI With an Expected Annual Value of $22 Million Dollars

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) announces the company has signed a Letter of Intent with Syzygy Group Pty Ltd.,a beverage distribution company based in Perth, Australia, with territories in Australia, New Zealand and Continental Asia.

/EIN News/ -- Larry R. Curran, CEO of Rooshine, Inc., stated, "We expect to sign the contract for this exciting deal soon and look forward to updating you as we make progress. The company is currently entertaining several other world-wide distribution opportunities.”



About Rooshine, Inc. - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of high-end alcoholic spirits. The Company has a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America and world-wide on a non-exclusive basis. Rooshine's proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after aging only a week. Rooshine's smoking process allows the permanent infusion of smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.



Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements - Certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected, " "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.



Contact:



Larry Curran, CEO, Rooshine, Inc.

386-673-7246

Larry@ChooseRain.com

www.drinkrooshine.com

Twitter:@rooshine







