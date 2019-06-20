Startups At Washington Elite A.I. Blockchain Summit Compete For Chance To Win Four FREE Exchange Listings

Blockchain startups will pitch for a chance to win free listings from four exchanges during the Washington Elite Summit Startup Competition

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The crypto elite are converging in DC this weekend for the third quarterly Washington Elite A.I. Blockchain Summit - Self Sovereign Identity Edition in Washington, DC.

Held in the Cambria Hotel Washington, DC Convention Center, this premier conference will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in blockchain, AI and Identity. Startups will have the chance to pitch a panel of judges their technology with over four exchange listings up for grabs.

New Exchanges Added

One of the most challenging parts of a new blockchain startup is getting the new token or coin listed on exchanges. If there are no means of exchange for the blockchain this can be a tremendous hurdle for adoption of the currency. For this reason the Washington Elite Summit team has forged partnerships with Shortex Exchange, BRX Exchange, BitSelly Exchange and CGCX Exchange. All four exchanges will have representatives on the ground looking for top projects and Vin Menon, of CGCX has delayed his trip back to Singapore to speak and meet with all the startups.

"Gorilla Marketing" With Crypto Mascots

Many of you may have seen Bitcoin, Litecoin and GlobalBoost mascots parading around the city spreading mass adoption of cryptocurrency. They even joined a public yoga group at Thomas Circle yesterday. If you see the team make sure to say hi and get your photo!

How to get free crypto

There are a variety of top projects like MingleChain, KUBOCoin, CGCX, CYBR Token, and MediLives performing airdrops so attendees can accumulate free digital assets simply by attending. PopularCoin will do a massive 5% airdrop of their total supply split between all attendees at the summit. You must be in attendance to get your free coins the summit starts 9am Friday morning!



How to get tickets

Getting tickets for the Washington Elite Summit is easy we are accepting Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and GlobalBoost on the main WashingtonElite.com website and credit cards via the Washington_Elite.EventBrite.com page.

