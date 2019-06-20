CIT CEO Ed Albrigo Recognized as Fearless Champion of the Year by Uniting Women in Cyber

Annual Fearless Women Awards Acknowledge Commitment to Supporting Women in Cyber

/EIN News/ --

Herndon, VA, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) is proud to announce that Uniting Women in Cyber (UWIC) has named CIT CEO, Ed Albrigo, the winner of the 2019 Fearless Champion of the Year Award. UWIC is a program designed to celebrate the success of women leaders thriving in today’s cybersecurity ecosystem and to identify and address issues that may be preventing more women from reaching critical leadership. The Fearless Women in Cyber award program honorees, recognized at last month’s UWIC Symposium held in Arlington, Va., were selected for their efforts in inspiring and pioneering change and diversity in today's workforce.



“Ed has played a major role in CIT’s creation of an ecosystem that recognizes the need for diversity and leadership from all peoples in the cybersecurity sector,” said Mary Beth Borgwing, CEO and Founder of Uniting Women in Cyber. “UWIC is pleased to present Ed with this award for his invaluable insight and vision that helped launch Uniting Women in Cyber, and his continued commitment and support for women in cyber.”



Albrigo was a co-founder of UWIC in 2018, and remains involved in the organization as an advisor. As CEO of CIT, Albrigo works to identify the next generation of inventors in Virginia, and connect them with the resources they need to be successful. Through the Virginia Founders Fund, a CIT GAP fund launched in 2018, CIT is enhancing the accessibility to growth resources for companies with a female, minority or veteran founder, as well as entrepreneurs located in regions outside of Northern Virginia. CIT believes that these often overlooked communities when it comes to venture capital will play an increasingly critical role in Virginia’s technology future.



“Uniting Women in Cyber is all about bringing together partners from corporate, government, academia, investment and nonprofits to create and nurture collaboration for women in leadership roles,” said Albrigo. “I am extremely proud to receive the Fearless Champion of the Year award, and look forward to working with my team to continue encouraging, mentoring, investing in, and assisting women owned startups in tech.”



Before joining CIT and serving two years as Executive Chairman for the MACH37 Cyber Accelerator, Albrigo was COO of a leading professional services firm, The Hilltop Companies. Previously, he was with Freddie Mac, advancing from a National Director to Senior Vice President of several business units. Prior to Freddie Mac, Albrigo was Executive Vice President of the Corporation for Open Systems, a R&D consortium for advanced networking technologies. He was also with Booz Allen Hamilton, Unisys and Computer Sciences Corporation in a variety of NASA spaceflight related roles.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies to create high-paying jobs throughout the entire Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT, a nonprofit corporation, has been a primary driver of advocating for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth. CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, and market development initiatives. Programs include CIT GAP Funds, CRCF, Virginia Founders Fund, Broadband/Rural Broadband, Smart Communities, Cybersecurity, Unmanned Systems, Small Business Innovation Research & Small Business Technology Transfer programs, University Partnerships, Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement on behalf of Virginia Entrepreneurship & Economic Development. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71.



You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Uniting Women in Cyber

Uniting Women in Cyber (UWIC) is a year-long program and annual symposium designed to celebrate the success of women leaders thriving in today's cybersecurity ecosystem and to identify and address issues that may be preventing more women from reaching critical leadership. Learn more at https://unitingwomenincyber.com.

Uniting Women in Cyber (UWIC) named CIT CEO, Ed Albrigo, the winner of the 2019 Fearless Champion of the Year Award.



Uniting Women in Cyber (UWIC) is a program designed to celebrate the success of women leaders thriving in today’s cybersecurity ecosystem and to identify and address issues that may be preventing more women from reaching critical leadership. Founded in 2018, UWIC sponsors several activities and meetups designed to help cultivate relationships within the cyber ecosystem throughout the year. Our annual symposium is our flagship event, and showcases amazing women in our ecosystem.









Attachments

Taylor Hadley LaunchTech Communications 978-877-2113 Taylor@goLaunchTech.com Sara Poole Center for Innovative Technologies sara.poole@cit.org

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.