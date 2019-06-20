Nearly 1,000 Large Shopify Merchants Favor Nosto’s Personalization Platform

Nosto personalization helps fuel 144% growth for Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants in 2018

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK , June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nosto, a global leader in ecommerce personalization and artificial intelligence for retail, announced today its near completion of a record 1,000 Shopify merchants have used Nosto’s personalization platform.



Nosto was one of the first technologies to join the Shopify Plus partner program in 2017, and to date more than 950 Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants have used Nosto. Shopify Plus - the enterprise offering from Shopify - currently has approximately 5,000 merchants, which makes Nosto’s technology one of the most successful personalization platforms in the Shopify ecosystem. Additionally, Nosto saw a 144% increase in GMV from retailers using the Shopify platform in 2018, a testament to the impact of actionable personalization can bring to digital commerce as well as Nosto’s increasing influence in the ecosystem.

Nosto’s end-to-end personalization platform provides deep customer insights that drive real-time personalized shopping experiences across any touch point and any device. The company has delivered over 2 billion personalized shopping experiences for Shopify’s high volume merchants which include brands like as Lunya, Volcom, Thread Wallets, LeSportsac, For Love and Lemons, Mielle Organics, and Cynthia Rowley. Specifically for LeSportsac, the company turned to Nosto and Shopify Plus after encountering multiple limitations with their old platform which was lacking robust personalization abilities. Since going live with Nosto and Shopify Plus, LeSportsac has seen 12% of its sales generated by Nosto, a 9% higher average order value, and 2.4x higher conversions.

“Shopify’s’ growth and global expansion has been exciting to watch and even better to be a part of over the past few years,” says Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto. “Nosto continues to innovate with a focus on the successful enterprise offering Shopify Plus. Our launch of our Shopify Flow integration is one of our recent initiatives to remain the favored and number one personalization platform of choice for Shopify merchants.”

Nosto supports more than 2,500 retail brands in more than 100 countries, and was recently recognized as both a leader in the “Ecommerce Personalization Software” category and as one of the Best Software Companies by G2 Crowd, solidifying Nosto’s role as the top choice for ecommerce personalization.

As a distinguished member in the Shopify Plus community, Nosto will be in attendance of Shopify’s exclusive partner-only conference, Shopify Unite this week in Toronto. Additionally, Nosto will be in the designated “Shopify Plus Section” of the IRCE @ RetailX conference June 25-28.

About Nosto

Nosto enables retailers to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences at every touch point, across every device. An AI-Powered Personalization Platform designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 omnichannel marketing campaigns and digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Helsinki and Stockholm.

Media Contact:

Kristen Grossi

talkTECH

Kristen@talkTECHcomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.