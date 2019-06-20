Insights Into the Worldwide Scandium Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Usage in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scandium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scandium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 11.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the accelerating usage in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and growing demand for aluminum-scandium alloys. On the flipside, lack of awareness, high cost, and inconsistent supply are hampering the growth of the studied market.



Key Highlights



The aerospace & defense segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with the increasing production of aircrafts across the globe.

The shifting focus towards usage in automotive industry, and Australia emerging as a new growth hub are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand is driven by the growing usage in automotive industry, and high demand from aerospace, defense, and electronic industries.

Major Market Trends



Aerospace & Defense Segment to Dominate the Market

One of the most important uses of scandium is in the preparation of aluminum-scandium alloy, which is used in the aerospace industry during the manufacturing of aircraft.

Addition of scandium with aluminum helps to improve strength, increase heat tolerance, promotes corrosion resistance, extends weldability, and weld strength to an array of aluminum alloy materials.

According to the aircraft designers, about 0.1% to 0.5% trace amount of scandium added to aluminum can help to increase not only the strength of aluminum but also helps to reduce the weight of aircrafts by 15% - 20%.

With growing security concerns and increasing commercial use of aircrafts as a medium of conveyance, the demand for aircrafts has been increasing across the globe. With this, various aircraft production orders have been lined up for delivery in the coming years.

Hence, with the production of aircrafts to deliver the aircraft orders from the defense as well as the aviation industry, the demand for aluminum alloys is projected to increase, which is further likely to increase the demand for scandium during the forecast period.

Besides, with increasing construction of airports in countries, such as China, India, Qatar, and others, the demand for aircrafts is further expected to increase, driving the demand for aluminum and thereby, scandium in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investments and production in the end-user industries, such as aerospace & defense, electronics, ceramics, etc., are driving the demand for scandium in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region consists of 4 of the top 10 countries in terms of defense spending. The spending is increasing in recent years with the rise in terrorism and rising security concerns in the region. China is just behind the United States in terms of defense spending.

China is the largest producer of aircrafts in the region and invests heavily on research, development & innovation in the field of aerospace & defense.

China holds the world largest industrial manufacturing base and is the largest electronic producer in the world. The country not only supports the domestic demand but also caters to the demand in international markets. Thus, with the growing demand for electronic products, 3D printers, lights, automobiles, etc. across the globe, industrial output in China is also increasing.

Besides, countries like India, and South Korea are also witnessing substantial increase in the demand for scandium.

In India and South Korea, increasing investments & production in electronics industry, increased defense spending, and growing ceramic demand & production, are driving the demand for scandium.

Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for scandium market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The scandium market is a fragmented market, where numerous players hold an insignificant share of the market demand to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the noticeable players in the market include Scandium International Mining Corp, Platina Resources, CleanTeq, Australian Mines, and Alfa Aesar, amongst others.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Other Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness & High Cost Association

4.2.2 Inconsistent Supply

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5 Price Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Oxide

5.1.2 Fluoride

5.1.3 Chloride

5.1.4 Nitrate

5.1.5 Iodide

5.1.6 Alloy

5.1.7 Carbonate & Others

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Ceramics

5.2.5 Lighting

5.2.6 Phosphorous CRT (Displays)

5.2.7 3D Printing

5.2.8 Other End-User Industries (Chemical Refining, Sports Goods, and Automotive)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Aesar

6.4.2 Atlantic Equipment Engineers (Micron Metal Inc.)

6.4.3 Cathay Advanced Materials Limited

6.4.4 Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd.

6.4.5 DNI Metals Inc.

6.4.6 Galileo Resources PLC

6.4.7 GFS Chemicals

6.4.8 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 Materion Corporation (Cerac Inc.)

6.4.10 Orbite Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Platina Resources Limited

6.4.12 Scandium International Mining Corp.

6.4.13 Stanford Materials Corporation

6.4.14 Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

6.4.15 Treibacher Industrie AG

6.4.16 Australian Mines Ltd.

6.4.17 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co. Ltd. (TOPM)

6.4.18 Rusal



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus toward Usage in Automotive industry

7.2 Aerospace & Defense Applications

7.3 Australia - The New Growth Hub



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlamqx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Metals and Minerals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.