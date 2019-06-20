First Advantage joins Appriss as Gold Sponsor of 2019 Mary Byron Games

Top Tier Background Screening Company Supports Event Benefitting Domestic Violence Non-Profit

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, KY; Atlanta, GA, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, has announced its gold sponsorship status for the second annual Mary Byron Games. A valued business partner of local tech company, Appriss Safety, First Advantage has donated $5,000 in support of this event— a day of lawn games, group bike ride, 5K run/walk, live music, food trucks, prizes, and more. The Mary Byron Games are the primary fundraiser the Mary Byron Project (MBP), a 501(c)(3) organization focused on breaking the cycle of intimate partner violence. The fundraiser culminates on June 21 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Louisville.

In 1993, 20-year-old Mary Byron was raped and assaulted by her former partner who was subsequently incarcerated for these crimes. Two weeks later, unbeknownst to Mary, her assaulter posted bail, stalked, and murdered her as she sat warming up her car after work. Mary was never informed of his release.

These tragic events led to the development of VINE (Victim Information and Notification Every Day), Appriss’ flagship product and the nation’s leading victim notification system. Today VINE delivers over 40 million offender notifications to victims and concerned citizens each year, allowing them to proactively plan for their safety—an opportunity Mary did not have.

In 2000, Appriss helped launch the Mary Byron Project with the goal of identifying solutions to end the generational cycle of intimate partner violence. To date, MBP has donated over one million dollars to organizations that demonstrate innovative, proven solutions to curb domestic violence. The Mary Byron Games are a way to engage the community and raise the capital needed to continue the mission of the organization.

First Advantage and Appriss have partnered in recent years to deliver innovative solutions to organizations looking to improve their employee screening and monitoring capabilities, with the end goal of keeping workplaces safer.

"We fully support the goals and initiatives of the Mary Byron Project and are honored to help sponsor such an important event," said Ranjeev Teelock, First Advantage SVP of Industry Solutions. "Yet another example of how well Appriss and First Advantage come together to support violence prevention.”

“First Advantage is a trusted partner who truly understands Appriss’ overall mission of Knowledge for Good,” said Brian Matthews, SVP of Appriss Insights. “Sponsoring the Mary Byron Games at such a prestigious level further demonstrates their commitment to fostering innovative safety solutions of all kinds.”

The 2019 Mary Byron Games begin at 9 a.m. on June 21 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater. Cost of admission is a minimum donation of $25 but is free for participants registered for the 5K run/walk or bike ride. An awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

To donate to the Mary Byron Games, please visit here.

About Appriss® Safety

Appriss Safety is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information visit ApprissSafety.com.



About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

Attachment

Kate Chmielewski Appriss Safety (502) 815.3912 kchmielewski@apprisssafety.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.