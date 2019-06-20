Global Long Term Care Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2026 - A $1.7 Billion Opportunity with Insights Into the Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Term Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Home Healthcare, Hospice, Nursing Care, Assisted Living Facilities), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global long term care market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2026, exhibiting a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is expected to grow primarily owing to rising prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer's and other dementias, among the aging population. In addition to this, increasing awareness about different long term care (LTC) facilities and the increasing medical coverage for home healthcare are likely to benefit market growth.



According to data published by the United Nations in 2017, it has been estimated that the number of people above 60 of years of age is expected to double between 2017 and 2050. In 2017, the geriatric population was estimated to be 962 million globally. In August 2018, it was estimated that around 52% of the people turning 65 years are more likely to take rely on some type of LTC services in the years to come. There has also been a shift toward in-home care from LTC. The number of nursing facilities has reduced over the past several years, while the prevalence of in-home nursing programs have doubled.



Developing economies make for lucrative markers as far as home healthcare is concerned. India, for instance, has many home healthcare startups such as Health Care at Home, Zoctr, Vatsalya, Zozz, Life Circle Health Services, Healers at Home, and the Nightingales, a factor that has worked in its favor. In India, Portea is one of the market leaders in home healthcare. In November 2017, Portea raised USD 26 million in the Series C funding for better home healthcare facilities.



Growing medical coverage by government and private insurers has had a positive impact on market growth. According to the Hospice Association of America, Medicare pays USD 173 per day for inpatient respite care, USD 744 per day for general inpatient care, USD 193 per day for routine homecare, and USD 41 per hour for continuous homecare. Moreover, in 2016, Medicare paid a total of USD 16.9 billion to hospice providers, and the average spending per Medicare hospice patient was USD 11,820.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2018, the home healthcare segment held the largest market share owing to increasing awareness regarding such facilities, cost savings offered by them as compared to hospital stays or nursing homes, and proactive health monitoring.

The home healthcare segment is expected to witness rapid growth in developing nations owing to increasing need for geriatric care, presence of double-income households, and ongoing social changes.

Hospice is the fastest growing segment owing to increasing incidence rate of Alzheimer's and dementia and an increase in post-hospital care. Moreover, the coverage offered by both Medicaid and private insurers has relieved residents from out-of-pocket payments that have to be borne by them.

North America dominated the long term care market in 2018, majorly driven by advanced medical infrastructure, awareness about the advantages of home health services, rising geriatric population, and government support. Around 13% of the people in U.S. are 65 years or above and it is expected that by 2050, one in five Americans would be at least 65 years of age.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increasing rate of chronic diseases, the increasing disposable incomes, and decreasing working population. For instance, in China, the one-child policy has eventually decreased the working population as compared to the older population.

Industry players are continuously investing in expanding and revamping existing facilities. For instance, in February 2019, Genesis HealthCare underwent a real estate partnership with Next Healthcare Capital. The deal involved 15 skilled nursing facilities previously leased from Welltower Inc.

Key players operating in the global market include Brookdale Senior Living, Inc., Sunrise Carlisle, LP, Atria Senior Living Group, Extendicare, Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Genesis Healthcare Corp., Home Instead Senior Care, Inc., Capital Senior Living Corporation, and Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Companies Mentioned



Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Sunrise Carlisle L.P. (Sunrise Senior Living LLC)

Kindred Healthcare Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Extendicare Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corporation

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Home Instead Inc.

Senior Care Centers of America

Atria Senior Living Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duzelw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Nursing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.