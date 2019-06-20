Insights Into the World Market for Olives, 2019 to 2024 - Europe Holds a 66% Share of Global Consumption with Spain, Italy, and Greece Accounting for Over 80% of the Consumption in Europe

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights Into the World Market for Olives, 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for olives is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2024.



In the production of olive, Spain holds the largest share of world production and Italy holds the second largest share. Although in recent years, the world has begun to see olive from various new regions, it is concentrated in the Mediterranean region.



Increase in Area under Harvest of Olives



The total area under harvest of olive was 11.3 million hectares in 2018 which increased by 4% from 2017. Europe holds the largest area under the harvest of olives in the world, followed by Africa. North America has the least are under the harvest of olives.



The proportion of olive groves located in non-traditional growing zones like mountainous areas and areas with specific disadvantages is significant: representing a leading 88% of the total area in Portugal, followed by Greece, Spain, and Italy.



Europe Dominates the Global Olive Market



European Union is the leading producer, consumer, and exporter of olive. Olive is mainly grown in southern areas of Andalusia, Calabria, Apulia, Crete, and Peloponnese.



Europe holds a 66% share of global consumption with Spain, Italy, and Greece accounting for over 80% of the consumption in Europe. Italy leads the market in terms of imports and majorly imports olives from Egypt, China, Morocco, Spain, and Poland.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Olive Market Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markup in the Value Chain

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.5 Africa



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



7 APPENDIX



