Protein Supplements: Insights Into the World Market (2019-2025)

The Global Protein Supplements Market size is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Glanbia, AMCO Proteins, Abbott Laboratories, Alticor, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Herbalife International, RSP NutritionPost Holdings, NOW Foods, and PepsiCo.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Raw Material

1.4.2 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Form

1.4.3 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Source

1.4.4 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Gender

1.4.5 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Age Gender

1.4.6 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.7 Global Protein Supplements Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.1.2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Protein Supplements Market by Raw Material

3.1 Global Casein Protein Supplements Market by Region

3.2 Global Whey Protein Supplements Market by Region

3.3 Global Egg Protein Supplements Market by Region

3.4 Global Soy Protein Supplements Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Supplements Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Protein Supplements Market by Form

4.1 Global Powder Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.2 Global RTD Liquid Market by Region

4.3 Global Protein Bar Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Protein Supplements Market by Source

5.1 Global Animal based Protein Supplements Market by Region

5.2 Global Plant based Protein Supplements Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Protein Supplements Market by Gender

6.1 Global Male Market by Region

6.2 Global Female Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Protein Supplements Market by Age Group

7.1 Global Millennials Market by Region

7.2 Global Generation x Market by Region

7.3 Global Baby Boomer Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Protein Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Global Super Markets Market by Region

8.2 Global Online Stores Market by Region

8.3 Global Direct to customer (DTC) Market by Region

8.4 Global Other Channels Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Protein Supplements Market by Region

9.1 North America Protein Supplements Market

9.2 Europe Protein Supplements Market

9.3 Asia-Pacific Protein Supplements Market

9.4 LAMEA Protein Supplements Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Glanbia PLC

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expense

10.2 AMCO Proteins

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

10.6 Herbalife International Inc.

10.7 RSP Nutrition

10.8 Post Holdings Inc. (Dymatize Enterprises LLC)

10.9 NOW Foods

10.10 PepsiCo Inc. (Cyto Sport Inc.)



