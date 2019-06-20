Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Outlook to 2026 by Type, Application, End-use and Demographic

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Musculoskeletal), By Type (CPM, Electric Stimulation, Ultrasound), By End Use (Clinic, Hospital), By Demographic, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.3%.

Growing prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Technological advancements, favorable government policies, and presence of efficient and effective therapies, such as ultrasound and cryotherapy, are further expected to contribute to the market growth.



Rising need for new therapies and commercialization of various equipment in the market are also expected to boost the market development in coming years. For instance, in January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched CryoQube, a whole body cryotherapy chamber, in the UK due to growing demand for the therapy. Neurology, musculoskeletal, pediatric, and cardiovascular & pulmonary are the major application areas. Musculoskeletal applications led the global market in 2018 due to the ability of physiotherapy to prevent and reduce the adverse effects of musculoskeletal conditions.



However, cardiovascular & pulmonary is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to increasing cases of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. North America led the global market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. High number of baby boomers, presence of favorable government policies, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are some key driving the market in this region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the maximum CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period owing to rising population, high investment opportunities, and developing healthcare infrastructure. Japan, in particular, was the lucrative market in Asia-Pacific due to easy availability of health insurance coverage for physiotherapy treatments and services. According to the Japanese National Health Insurance, over 90% of the cost for homecare services and devices is reimbursed promoting higher spending by patients.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Ultrasound was the largest type segment in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to the fact that it is the most common therapy for the management of soft tissue lesions, which constitutes one of the causes for rheumatic complaints and renders reduction in the healing time of soft tissue injuries.

Non-geriatric demographic segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market in 2018 due to increased cases of musculoskeletal disorders.

Hospitals end-use segment led the market owing to the presence of supportive infrastructure and high patient volume.

Key companies in the global market include DJO Global, Patterson Medical, Isokinetics, EMS Physio, and BTL Industries.

