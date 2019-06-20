Automotive Gasket & Seal Market Forecasts to 2027 - High Demand for Sealing Solutions from Top End-use Sectors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Gasket & Seal Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Gasket & Seal Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing global production volume of light and heavy vehicles, engine downsizing & lightweight components assemblies and high demand for sealing solutions from top end-use sectors.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Global Production Volume of Light and Heavy Vehicles

3.1.2 Engine Downsizing & Lightweight Components Assemblies

3.1.3 High Demand for Sealing Solutions from Top End-Use Sectors

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Type

4.1 Body Sealing System

4.2 Components Sealing System



5 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Product Type

5.1 Gasket

5.1.1 Cylinder Head Gaskets

5.1.2 Metallic

5.1.3 Non- Metallic Gasket

5.2 Seal

5.2.1 Lip Seal

5.2.2 Mechanical Seal

5.2.3 O-Ring Seal

5.2.4 Plug In Seals

5.2.5 Rotary Seal

5.2.6 Valve Stem Seals

5.2.7 Vent Seal



6 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Compact Vehicle

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Luxury Vehicle

6.4 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.5 Mid-Sized Vehicle

6.6 Off-Highway Vehicle

6.7 Passenger Car

6.8 Premium Vehicle



7 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



8 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Material Type

8.1 Build Material

8.1.1 Aluminum

8.1.2 Composite Material

8.1.3 High Performance Plastic

8.2 Fiber

8.3 Metal

8.4 Plastic Polymer

8.5 Rubber

8.6 Silicon



9 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Gasket Application Type

9.1 Cylinder Head

9.2 Exhaust Manifold

9.3 Other Application Types

9.3.1 Fuel Pumps

9.3.2 Oil Tanks

9.3.3 Valve Heads



10 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Application

10.1 Battery

10.2 Brake

10.3 Cooling Application

10.4 Engine

10.5 Fuel Supply

10.6 Steering

10.7 Transmission



11 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 AB SKF

13.2 Bruss Sealing System GmbH

13.3 Cooper Standard Holding Inc.

13.4 Dana Holding Corporation

13.5 Datwyler Holding Inc.

13.6 Elringklinger AG

13.7 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

13.8 Flowserve Corporation

13.9 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

13.10 Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC

13.11 Smiths Group PLC

13.12 Trelleborg AB

13.13 Victor Gaskets India Limited



