Automotive Gasket & Seal Market Forecasts to 2027 - High Demand for Sealing Solutions from Top End-use Sectors
The Global Automotive Gasket & Seal Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing global production volume of light and heavy vehicles, engine downsizing & lightweight components assemblies and high demand for sealing solutions from top end-use sectors.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Global Production Volume of Light and Heavy Vehicles
3.1.2 Engine Downsizing & Lightweight Components Assemblies
3.1.3 High Demand for Sealing Solutions from Top End-Use Sectors
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Type
4.1 Body Sealing System
4.2 Components Sealing System
5 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Product Type
5.1 Gasket
5.1.1 Cylinder Head Gaskets
5.1.2 Metallic
5.1.3 Non- Metallic Gasket
5.2 Seal
5.2.1 Lip Seal
5.2.2 Mechanical Seal
5.2.3 O-Ring Seal
5.2.4 Plug In Seals
5.2.5 Rotary Seal
5.2.6 Valve Stem Seals
5.2.7 Vent Seal
6 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Compact Vehicle
6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
6.3 Luxury Vehicle
6.4 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
6.5 Mid-Sized Vehicle
6.6 Off-Highway Vehicle
6.7 Passenger Car
6.8 Premium Vehicle
7 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Aftermarket
7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Material Type
8.1 Build Material
8.1.1 Aluminum
8.1.2 Composite Material
8.1.3 High Performance Plastic
8.2 Fiber
8.3 Metal
8.4 Plastic Polymer
8.5 Rubber
8.6 Silicon
9 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Gasket Application Type
9.1 Cylinder Head
9.2 Exhaust Manifold
9.3 Other Application Types
9.3.1 Fuel Pumps
9.3.2 Oil Tanks
9.3.3 Valve Heads
10 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Application
10.1 Battery
10.2 Brake
10.3 Cooling Application
10.4 Engine
10.5 Fuel Supply
10.6 Steering
10.7 Transmission
11 Automotive Gasket & Seal Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 AB SKF
13.2 Bruss Sealing System GmbH
13.3 Cooper Standard Holding Inc.
13.4 Dana Holding Corporation
13.5 Datwyler Holding Inc.
13.6 Elringklinger AG
13.7 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation
13.8 Flowserve Corporation
13.9 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
13.10 Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC
13.11 Smiths Group PLC
13.12 Trelleborg AB
13.13 Victor Gaskets India Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1w5v
